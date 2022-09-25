HMP Bronzefield Surrey protest calls for 'no more babies in prison'
- Published
A demonstration has been held outside a jail calling for an end to imprisoning pregnant women and new mothers.
Former inmates and women with children were among those at HMP Bronzefield in Surrey on Saturday, on the third anniversary of a baby's death there.
Anna Harley, who gave birth while on remand in custody, said it was a trauma which "will live with me for ever".
The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) said custody "was already a last resort" and it had made "significant improvements".
The protest, organised by campaign groups No Births Behind Bars and Level Up, was described as "joyful" and was set up like a child's birthday party with people dancing and singing nursery rhymes.
Janey Starling, co-director of Level Up, said despite the death of two babies in prison in the past three years, "very little has changed".
She said there needed to be alternatives to prison in the community.
'Worst time of my life'
Ms Harley, 36, gave birth while remanded in custody ahead of her sentencing.
She said the experience was still affecting her five years on.
"It was the worst time of my life," she said.
She said it took six weeks to get a place on a mother and baby unit so she could be reunited with her child.
"It should be one of the most special times in a person's life... I felt it took that all away from me," she said.
Mel Evans, 39, from Manchester, who set up the campaign group No Births Behind Bars with a friend, also joined the protest.
On the recent deaths of babies in prison, Ms Evans said: "I cannot bear to live in a society where that is allowed to happen."
"It's just barbaric.
"No pregnant woman should be held in prison, no baby should be born in prison and new mothers should be able to share the start of their baby's life in the community."
An MoJ spokesman said: "Custody is already a last resort for most women and we have made significant improvements for pregnant women in prison.
"We now have specialist mother and baby liaison officers in every women's prison, have put in place additional welfare observations and carry out better screening and social services support so that pregnant prisoners get the care they require.
"The number of women entering prison has fallen by 24% since 2010 and we are investing millions into community services like women's centres and drug rehabilitation so even fewer women end up there."