Guildford: Man seriously injured in hit-and-run
- Published
A man has been seriously injured in a hit-and-run in Guildford, Surrey Police say.
The man in his 20s was hit by a car at the junction of Epsom Road and Waterden Road between midnight and about 02:00 GMT on Sunday, a police spokesman said.
The injured man was taken to hospital. The vehicle involved failed to stop and was driven off, Surrey Police said.
Police say they do not have a description of the car and are asking any witnesses to come forward.
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.