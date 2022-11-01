Lightwater: One dead and another injured after bridge crash
- Published
A woman has died and another was left seriously injured after the car they were in hit a bridge.
A Ford Fiesta Zetec crashed in the early hours of Tuesday on the A322 near Broadway Road in Lightwater.
The driver, a woman aged in her 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her next of kin have been told.
Her female passenger was freed by fire crews and taken to hospital with serious injuries, a Surrey Police spokesperson said.
The road was shut in both directions, with traffic diverted along Guildford Road through Lightwater.
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.