Lightwater crash: Witness appeal after woman dies
Police are seeking to identify the driver of a van who may have witnessed a crash which killed a woman.
A Ford Fiesta Zetec crashed into a bridge on the A322 near Broadway Road in Lightwater on Tuesday morning.
A woman in her 20s was pronounced dead at the scene, while her female passenger suffered serious injuries.
The van possibly had writing or a logo on it and was travelling on the A322 at around 02:50 BST, a Surrey Police spokesperson said.
