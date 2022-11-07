New Haw death: Man admits manslaughter as trial due to begin
A man due to stand trial accused of murdering a man with a "heart of gold" has pleaded guilty to his manslaughter.
David Jacobs, 32, appeared at Guildford Crown Court on Monday accused of killing 42-year-old Gary Hopkins.
Mr Hopkins's body was found in Heathervale Road, New Haw, Surrey, at about 19:30 BST on 4 October 2021.
In a remote court appearance, Jacobs denied murder but admitted manslaughter, which was accepted by the prosecution.
He also admitted failing to disclose the key to protected information. He will be sentenced on 24 November.
Paying tribute, Mr Hopkins's family previously said he had a "heart of gold" and would "do anything for anyone".
