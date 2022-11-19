Woking: Police witness appeal after sexual assault on train
Police have released images of a man they want to identify in connection with a sexual assault on a train in Surrey.
British Transport Police said the offence happened on the Waterloo to Guildford service at about 23:00 BST on 28 September.
The force said the woman was sexually assaulted by a man sitting opposite her as the train approached Woking.
On Friday, police appealed for anyone who recognised the man to get in touch.
