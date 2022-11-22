Reigate: Plans for borough's first crematorium shelved
- Published
Plans to build a borough's first crematorium have been shelved despite £350,000 being spent on the project.
Planning councillors at Reigate and Banstead Borough Council defied officers' recommendations by refusing the application in September last year.
More than 500 objections were raised following concerns the facility would spoil greenbelt land.
Now the plans have been put on hold after it emerged the council could not appeal its own planning decision.
The council had hoped the crematorium would provide a "much-needed" service to local residents while also generating more than £1.5 million a year for the authority.
Officials had said facilities in neighbouring boroughs were operating beyond their capacity, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Integra. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.