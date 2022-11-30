Ashford bacteria outbreak: Two pupils sick at neighbouring school
Two more school children are confirmed to have caught a bacterial infection which killed a six-year-old last week.
A pupil from Ashford Church of England Primary School in Surrey died after they caught the group A streptococcal infection.
Parents of children at neighbouring Echelford Primary School in Ashford have been told a Year 1 pupil and a Year 6 pupil have also caught the bug.
A third pupil at the school also has scarlet fever.
In a letter sent to parents, Echelford Primary School said it had switched off drinking water fountains and was monitoring children carefully.
In response to the latest cases, a UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) spokesman said: "As part of our public health response to last week's tragic news, we issued some general information about the signs and symptoms of scarlet fever, which is not uncommon, to schools in the vicinity of Ashford Primary.
"A number of other illnesses typically circulate at this time of year and parents, school and nursery staff are advised to be aware of the symptoms, to keep up with vaccinations and to seek advice from NHS 111 if they have concerns."
Drop in attendance
The BBC was told some parents had not sent their children to Ashford Church of England Primary School last Friday amid claims the school had not been deep cleaned.
Surrey County Council confirmed there had been a slight drop in attendance.
Cases of the invasive group A streptococcal infection, also known as Strep A, have been rising recently after the easing of Covid restrictions.
It is a highly contagious bacterial infection that can be extremely serious - although it is treatable.
Spread by coughs and sneezes, cases occur most often in the winter.
Symptoms include a rash, a sore throat, flushed cheeks and swollen tongue. Early treatment with antibiotics is important.
