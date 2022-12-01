M25 lorry fire and breakdown cause delays in Surrey and Kent
A lorry fire has caused severe delays on the M25 in Surrey.
It happened between junctions eight and nine in Surrey just after 04:00 GMT, closing both carriageways up to junction 10.
The clockwise carriageway reopened at 06:10 but the anti-clockwise carriageway remains closed between junctions 8 and 10, Cobham to Reigate.
By 07:30 queues into Surrey had reached eight miles (about 13km) and traffic was diverted via the A3, A240 and A217.
National Highways said it expects the problems to be "protracted" throughout the morning.
There are also delays of six miles on the clockwise carriageway in Kent, after a vehicle broke down on the Queen Elizabeth II Bridge at the Dartford Crossing,
