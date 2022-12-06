Horley: Pedestrian seriously injured in crash with car
A man is being treated in hospital for serious injuries after being hit by a car in Surrey.
Police said the 35-year-old was struck by the vehicle in Lee Street, Horley, at about 19:10 GMT on Monday.
The road was closed between Vicarage Lane and Priestlands Close while the incident was investigated by officers.
Surrey Police is appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash, or has dashcam footage of it, to get in touch with officers.
