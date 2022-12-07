Raheem Sterling: Arrests made after England star's break-in
Police investigating a break-in at the home of England star Raheem Sterling have made two arrests after another attempted burglary in the same village.
Surrey Police is now looking into whether there are links between the two raids in Oxshott, Surrey.
In a statement, police said two men, who remain in custody, were arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary on 6 December in the Oxshott area.
Jewellery reported to be worth £300,000 was stolen from the player's home.
The Chelsea winger, 27, left the England World Cup squad in Qatar and returned to the UK after the burglary.
It is thought Mr Sterling's fiancée, Paige Milian, returned to the couple's home to discover that there had been a break-in.
The footballer is said to have been shaken and concerned about the wellbeing of his children following the incident.
The Football Association offered extensive security guidance to players before leaving for Qatar and has an experienced security team on hand to advise and provide support.
