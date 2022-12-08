Surrey County Council unveils plans for 250 homes for elderly
Published
Plans have been unveiled for about 250 purpose-built homes to help older people live independently in Surrey.
Surrey County Council is seeking outline planning permission for affordable, extra-care housing schemes in Ottershaw, Worcester Park, Camberley and Frimley.
The four sites will provide a mixture of one and two-bedroom flats.
A council spokesperson said the development would help older residents "live life to the full".
Extra-care housing enables older people to live in their own homes and communities with care and support on hand, as well as enjoy the social benefits of communal spaces.
'Independence and privacy'
Mark Nuti, Surrey County Council cabinet member for adults and health, said the authority was committed to providing 725 affordable new homes in extra-care housing schemes in the county by 2030.
"Not only would the schemes help older people live life to the full, they would also breathe new life into four community sites," he said.
"Older people can enjoy independence and privacy with their own front doors but with care and support close at hand."
The council is inviting feedback from the local communities ahead of applying for outline planning approval.
Similar plans have been revealed for extra-care housing in Banstead, while plans are also progressing for schemes in other areas including Pond Meadow, Guildford.
