Surrey care home resident helps Ukrainian refugee with English lessons
- Published
A Ukrainian refugee is being taught English by a 92-year-old resident of the care home she works at.
In May, Oksana Deinychenko, 44, moved in with a host family in Leatherhead, Surrey, with her three children, aged 24, nine and eight.
After beginning work as a housekeeper at Care UK's Liberham Lodge in Leatherhead in October, Terry Medley offered a helping hand.
Ms Deinychenko said: "It makes me feel happy he is helping me with my English.
"Terry is a very interesting and extremely intelligent man.
"I really enjoy working at Liberham Lodge. It's very different to my previous jobs, but I have very good colleagues and beautiful surroundings."
'Truly inspirational'
In Ukraine, Ms Deinychenko worked as an events co-ordinator for more than 15 years, arranging weddings and parties.
After starting work at Liberham Lodge, she asked Medley for his help learning English.
"It's nice to feel that I am helping someone. Even more so when settling into a new environment and country," Mr Medley said of the 30 minute lessons, which take place three times a week.
Mr Medley worked as a senior marine economist for most of his life, and spent a year-and-a-half in the Royal Navy.
Liberham Lodge general manager Jagpal Singh said Ms Deinychenko was a "valued member of the team and to learn a new language at the age of 44 is truly inspirational".
"Equally as wonderful is Terry's selflessness in taking the time to assist Oksana," he said.
"It is beautiful to watch Terry and Oksana interacting as they learn about each other's languages, histories and backgrounds.
"We cannot wait to see what the future holds for Oksana as she continues to learn English - residents and team members alike find her an inspiration."
