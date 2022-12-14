Murder arrest after body found in Ewell house fire
- Published
A man has been arrested after a body was discovered following a house fire, Surrey Police have said.
The body was discovered in an upstairs bedroom of a property in Thorndon Gardens, Ewell, at 01:50 GMT on Monday.
A 44-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and arson with intent to endanger life, he has been released on bail and searches are ongoing, police said.
The identity of the dead person has not been released.
Insp Jon Vale from Surrey Police said: "We appreciate that this incident has caused considerable concern amongst the local community and we would like to reassure you that we are doing everything we can to establish what has happened.
"We are following up a number of lines of enquiry."
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.