Zane Gbangbola: Flood death parents in Christmas plea to PM
- Published
The family of a seven-year-old boy who died during floods in 2014 have written to the prime minister after their request for an inquiry was refused.
Zane Gbangbola's parents had delivered a 117,000-name petition calling for an inquiry to Downing Street in October.
They say their son was killed by gases from a former waste dump in Surrey, and dispute an inquest in 2016 which said his death was accidental.
The BBC has approached the Cabinet Office and Downing Street for comment.
Zane's parents, Kye Gbangbola and Nicole Lawler, said: "This will be the ninth Christmas we have faced without our son and it never gets any easier."
They said it would take "a stroke of the pen for Rishi Sunak to put an independent panel inquiry into motion and help us and give our son the only gift we can possibly now give him, the answers, truth and justice that is the least he deserves".
'Evidence needed'
The couple have said hydrogen cyanide gas from a former Chertsey tip killed their son and left his father paralysed.
An inquest in 2016 said Zane son died from carbon monoxide from a pump used to clear flood water, but his parents have always said the pump was not in use.
The family have raised concerns over hydrogen cyanide readings that were taken in their house, the attendance of Porton Down at their home in 2014 and claims that have been made of illegal chemical dumping in the area.
Public Health England papers on the hydrogen cyanide readings were shown to Spelthorne Borough Council, which called for an inquiry - but the authority later said it could not go further without first seeing fresh evidence.
