Six teenagers arrested after Guildford town centre robberies
- Published
Six teenagers have been held over a series of robberies in Guildford during a police chase which saw an officer and suspect end up in a river.
Eight youths were threatened with violence by a group who demanded they hand over their belongings at about 17:20 GMT on Wednesday.
Divisional and roads police, firearms units and CCTV operators tracked the suspects, Surrey Police said.
Six 17-year-olds from London were arrested and taken into custody.
Officers said during the arrests, one officer and one of the suspects ended up in the River Wey but were quickly dragged from the water by colleagues and treated for cold water shock.
The victims were threatened around the Friary centre and the High Street, police said.
Supt Fash Mohammadi said police managed to reunite some of the victims with their possessions after "an outstanding team effort".
