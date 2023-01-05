Fireworks plea after Horley woman's horse euthanised
- Published
A woman whose horse bolted during a new year fireworks display and ended up having to be put down has urged people to attend organised displays.
Joanna Barnett, from Horley, Surrey, posted an appeal on Facebook after losing her "best friend Talullah".
She said her horse ran through a wooden fence and collapsed injured on a road.
Vets treated Talullah but she was later put down. Ms Barnett believes the "unnecessary death" was a result of people letting off fireworks close by.
She said: "In future, I beg you to please consider going to a well publicised, organised display, instead of doing one at home."
Ms Barnett said she wanted people to put a stop to the excessive use of fireworks near livestock.
She wrote: "My heart is broken, we have lost our very much loved family pet, my horse of a lifetime gone forever for someone's few minutes of gratification.
"For the sake of the other animals and livestock, please can we come together to make sure no other animals suffer a horrific tragic death like my best friend Talullah did."
