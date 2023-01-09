M25: Further work begins on junction 10 expansion project
Further work to upgrade a stretch of the M25 in Surrey has begun.
The overall plans involve widening the motorway at junction 10, near Wisley, and the adjoining A3 from three to four lanes.
The junction has one of the highest recorded collision rates across England's motorways and major A roads.
The latest stage of work will see the implementation of narrow lanes and reduced speed limits, National Highways say.
The agency said the £317m project, which was approved by the government in May last year, will reduce collisions by about a third.
The narrow lanes and a reduced speed limit of 50mph will be in place on the A3 on both sides of the junction and the M25 as it passes below junction 10.
Overnight closures of the roads in the area will be introduced throughout January. A full list of closures and timings can be found on the National Highways website.
The plans had previously been met with opposition, including from Alan Titchmarsh, about cutting down trees at RHS Wisley and the knock-on effect to wildlife.
The project is set for completion by 2025.