Woking: Man dies and four injured in serious crash
Published
A man has died and four people have been injured following a serious crash in Woking.
The crash happened on Brookwood Lye Road, just before 19:00 GMT on Sunday, Surrey Police said.
The man who died, who was in his 30s, was a passenger.
A four-year-old girl, two women in their 30s and man in his 30s were all taken to hospital for medical treatment.
Surrey Police, who initially said the crash involved three cars, said an investigation was underway and urged witnesses to come forward.
