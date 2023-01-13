Caterham dog attack: Police investigate after woman killed and another injured
- Published
Police are investigating after a woman died in a dog attack.
Armed officers were deployed and seven dogs seized following the attack in Caterham, Surrey, which happened just before 14:30 GMT on Thursday.
A woman in her 20s was declared dead at the scene, while a second woman suffered dog bites and is in hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Officers investigating the attack have erected a cordon in the Gravelly Hill area, which is a quiet rural community.
East Surrey MP Claire Coutinho said her thoughts were with the loved-ones of the woman who died.
She said: "Thank you to the paramedics for their efforts at the scene, and officers from Surrey Police who controlled the situation so quickly."
At the scene
By Tom Pugh, BBC News, Caterham
The circumstances that led to yesterday's fatal dog attack are still unclear.
Police have not disclosed how events unfolded before a woman aged in her 20s lost her life and another was left needing hospital treatment.
But it is apparent the investigation is being carried out at pace, with several roads leading to the scene of the attack sealed off by officers on Friday morning.
The area is within a quiet, rural setting with properties set within large grounds, and locals have expressed shock at the tragedy.
The woman who was attacked by the dog is yet to be named, but Surrey Police said her next of kin had been informed.
Ch Insp Alan Sproston said: "Our thoughts are with the family of the woman who sadly died.
"This incident will be concerning to the local community and I would like to reassure them that we believe all dogs have been accounted for and are in police custody.
"Our investigation to establish the circumstances of the incident remains ongoing and we would ask the community not to speculate."
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.