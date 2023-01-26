Mum calls for better signs after son skids off M25 at Clacket Lane
The mother of a man who was killed when his car aquaplaned and left the M25 says she wants better warning signs.
Jordan Pry died of multiple injuries on 2 April 2018 near the Clacket Lane services in Surrey when his car slid down an embankment and hit a tree.
Mr Pry was driving in heavy rain when he drove through a flat area of surface water and his car spun off the road.
Now a coroner has released a prevention of future deaths report identifying his concerns over the motorway in the area.
The Surrey coroner, Richard Travers, said: "Prior to the collision there was a long history of wet road related incidents at the location, including many aquaplaning events and a previous fatality."
He said Mr Pry's death had been caused by excessive surface water on the road after a drain in the central reservation had become blocked, Mr Pry's speed - he had been driving at 78mph - and the absence of warnings on the road.
In the prevention of future deaths report, Mr Travers said a similar report in 2010 had highlighted water on the carriageway, a blocked drain, and a flat spot in the same section of the motorway.
Sylvie Pry, Mr Pry's mother, said: "What we would like to see is a 'risk of aquaplaning' sign. I think that's a bit more shocking and will really make people sit up and think."
"We can't have this happen to anyone else. It is really dangerous there."
National Highways said since Mr Pry's death a safety barrier had been installed on the M25 on the eastbound approach to Clacket Lane, and the drainage on the motorway had been improved in the area.
A spokesman said: "We are carefully considering what further measures may be viable to reduce the risk of water remaining on the carriageway at this location."
He said National Highways would be responding to the coroner's concerns by 25 February.
