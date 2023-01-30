Laura Winham: Investigators seek whereabouts of gas engineer
An inquest hearing into the death of a woman found three years after she was last seen has been told investigators are looking for a gas engineer who went to her home.
Laura Winham's body was found in social housing in Woking, Surrey, in May 2021.
She is thought to have died in November 2017 after being referred to social care twice in previous years.
It is hoped the gas engineer may be able to narrow down the timeframe of the 38-year-old's death.
In a pre-inquest review in Woking on Monday, Kate O'Raghallaigh, acting on behalf of Ms Winham's family, told a coroner's court a gas engineer conducted a gas safety check on Ms Winham's flat.
Ms O'Raghallaigh said a signature "does not match" others made by Ms Winham in the past.
During the proceedings assistant coroner Karen Henderson offered her "very sincere condolences" to the family of Ms Winham.
Ms Winham lived in social housing in Woking and had become estranged from her family.
Her sister Nicky previously said the family were unable to maintain contact with her after years of schizophrenia caused her to believe they would harm her.
In 2014, a referral was made to Woking Community Mental Health Recovery and her GP, flagging that she appeared to have "untreated mental health issues", her family said.
This was not followed up, they claimed.
After visiting Ms Winham in October 2017, in what was may have been the last time anyone saw her alive, Surrey Police officers reported to Surrey County Council that she had been "self-neglecting, had little food, and appeared unaware of how to access local services for help".
Shortly after this visit, the markings on Ms Winham's calendar stopped. One of the last entries read: "I need help."
