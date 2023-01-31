Dog walker Natasha Johnston died from neck bites in Caterham attack
A woman died from "multiple penetrating dog bites to the neck", an inquest has heard.
Dog walker Natasha Johnston, 28, from Croydon, was set upon while walking a group of dogs at a popular spot in Caterham, Surrey, on 12 January.
A post-mortem examination showed she died from shock and haemorrhage, and her left jugular vein had been perforated.
A second woman was taken to hospital and treated for dog bites.
The hearing at Surrey Coroner's Court was told Ms Johnston had been identified through dental records.
The coroner, Simon Wickens, said Ms Johnston had suffered "traumatic injuries".
He went on to express his "sincere condolences" to her family "and all those touched by her life".
In a statement issued through police shortly after the attack, Ms Johnston's family said they were enduring "an extremely difficult time" dealing with their sudden loss.
Police seized eight dogs at the scene, and their owners have been identified.
Surrey Police also said no prosecutions would be brought following the attack.
The dogs are still subject to further forensic work, officers said.
The inquest has been adjourned until 29 June.
