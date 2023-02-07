Epsom College deaths: Teacher and daughter shot by husband, police believe
The head teacher of Epsom College was shot dead by her husband, before he killed their daughter and took his own life with the same gun, police believe.
George Pattison, who had a gun licence, is believed to have killed Emma Pattison and seven-year-old Lettie at the family home in school grounds.
Mrs Pattison made a distressed call to a family member some time late on Saturday evening, the BBC understands.
By the time the relative arrived, all three were dead.
Surrey Police confirmed the family's next of kins have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.
Police said an investigation was being carried out to establish the full chronology and circumstances of the incident.
Rifle found
They confirmed a firearm, licensed and registered to Mr Pattison, was found at the scene and has been recovered by officers.
However, causes of death will not be confirmed until post mortems have been completed later this week.
Mr Pattison's gun licence had been recently updated.
The BBC has been told that Surrey Police made a routine phone call to the 39-year-old chartered accountant in the days preceding the killings, because the details of his new home address needed to be checked.
It is understood that the couple was not known to Surrey Police.
The force has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, the BBC understands this was a matter of routine.
Mrs Pattison was appointed the first female headteacher of Epsom College five months ago. She has been praised for her dedication and inspirational leadership.
Prior to working at Epsom, Mrs Pattison spent six years as the head teacher of Croydon High School in south London.
Mr Pattison was a chartered accountant who was director of a management consultancy firm called Tanglewood 2016, according to Companies House.
In December, Mrs Pattison told a podcast run by students that her move had been "a really big change for my family", adding: "I've got a new job, my husband got a new job, which wasn't meant to happen, but did, and my daughter has started a new school."
