Epsom College: Investigations continue after family found dead
Investigations are continuing into the circumstances of the deaths of the head of Epsom College and her family.
Emma Pattison, 45, her husband, George, 39, and their daughter, Lettie, seven, were found dead in a property on school grounds on Sunday morning.
Surrey Police said it was confident there was "no third-party involvement".
The deaths have been reported to the coroner and a post-mortem will take place.
Responding to media reports that the school's rifle range had been cordoned off, Surrey Police confirmed it was not part of the scene of the incident.
Police signs are still up around the college and people wearing hi-vis jackets have been seen walking around the grounds.
Ms Pattison became Epsom's first female head five months ago, after six years as head teacher of Croydon High School in south London.
Her husband George was a chartered accountant who was director of a management consultancy firm called Tanglewood 2016, according to Companies House.
In December, Ms Pattison told a podcast run by students that her move had been "a really big change for my family", adding: "I've got a new job, my husband got a new job, which wasn't meant to happen, but did, and my daughter has started a new school."
Surrey's Police and Crime Commissioner, Lisa Townsend, offered her "deepest sympathies", describing the incident as "awful".
"These events will no doubt have a profound and lasting impact on both the staff and students at the college and the wider local community," she said.
