Girl hurt in 'violent altercation' near Ashford school
A teenage girl has been injured in what police have described as a "violent altercation" near a school.
Five people have been arrested including three girls, aged 10, 11 and 16, as well as a 39-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man.
A sixth suspect, a 15-year-old girl, is being urged to hand herself in.
Surrey Police were called to reports of a fight between a group of girls on the junction of Salcombe Road and Stanwell Road in Ashford at 14:30 GMT on Monday.
'Shocked at level of violence'
Police described the fight outside Thomas Knyvett College as "distressing" and asked people not to share videos of it on social media.
Insp Maxine Cilia said: "I was shocked to see some of the video footage of this fight and the level of violence from young people outside one of our local schools.
"Every schoolchild should feel safe in the local community and not the target of any kind of violence as they leave school premises.
"Surrey Police are now investigating this incident and gathering further evidence with the full co-operation of the school.
"There will be extra patrols in this local area for reassurance and to enable local people to speak with officers "
In a statement shared on Twitter, the school's head teacher Richard Beeson said: "We can assure you that we are taking all necessary steps to ensure this isolated incident is dealt with and that student safety is our paramount concern."
Anyone who saw what happened, or who has footage of the fight, is asked to contact police.
