Husband of Epsom College head died of shotgun wound - inquest
The husband of Epsom College's head teacher died of a shotgun wound to the head on school grounds, an inquest has heard.
Emma Pattison, 45, was found dead alongside her seven-year-old daughter Lettie in the early hours of 5 February.
George Pattison is believed to have shot the pair before killing himself.
He died of a "shotgun wound to the head", Surrey Coroner's Court heard as the inquest into his death opened.
His post-mortem examination was completed three days after the shooting, by Dr Ashley Fegan-Earle at East Surrey Hospital, the hearing was told.
Coroner's officer Kelly Truss said the cause of death was given as a "shotgun wound to the head".
The court heard toxicology and histology reports had been carried out and Mr Pattison had been identified by his dental records.
The three were found dead at their home in the grounds of the private school in Surrey after Mrs Pattison made a distressed call to her sister.
Coroner Simon Wickens said he offered his "deepest sympathies to George's wider family at this difficult time".
In a statement released after the deaths, Ms Pattison's family said: "To see the esteem in which Emma is held by all who knew her is an enormous comfort.
"She was everything one could hope for in a daughter, sister, mother, wife, friend, teacher and so much more. We are an extremely close family and family was at the centre of Emma and Lettie's universe.
"The Epsom College community had become part of that universe for them both.
"Seven-year-old Lettie was Emma's pride and joy. An adorable, vibrant little girl with a compelling curiosity, a heart-melting smile and an intellect beyond her years.
"The two of them were inseparable and we take comfort in that they will remain so."
Police have previously said a firearm that was legally registered to Mr Pattison was found at the scene.
It has also been reported that live ammunition is not kept at the school rifle range.
A pre-inquest review is to be held on 27 June.
Inquests for Mrs Pattison and her daughter will be opened separately on another date.
