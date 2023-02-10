Kwasi Kwarteng MP defends Surrey school after black pupil attacked
Former chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng has defended a school in Surrey after a black pupil was attacked in a suspected racially-aggravated assault.
Distressing footage shared widely showed the girl being punched, kicked and having her hair pulled outside Thomas Knyvett College in Ashford.
MPs demanded the school is investigated and protests were held at the site.
In a tweet, Mr Kwarteng, the local MP, said the school and staff "care deeply" about pupils' welfare.
He wrote: "Police continue to investigate the appalling racially aggravated attack near Thomas Knyvett College. TKC take this extremely seriously and is working with police and other agencies to conduct a thorough review.
"I know the school, and staff care deeply about the welfare of pupils."
The attack on Monday afternoon spilled into the road where the victim was set upon by a group of children as bystanders looked on.
Ch Insp Dallas McDermott, from Surrey Police, said the community had been "understandably shocked and outraged at the violence" in the footage of the attack on Monday, adding that police had found it as distressing as the public.
A 39-year-old woman, a 16-year-old girl and two 11-year-old girls were arrested on suspicion of attempted racially-aggravated grievous bodily harm.
A 43-year-old man and the 39-year-old woman were also arrested on suspicion of child neglect and intentionally encouraging and assisting the commission of an indictable only offence.
They have been bailed until March.
A sixth suspect, a 15-year-old girl, is being urged to hand herself in.
Among the high profile names putting the spotlight on the school was British rapper Dave, who tweeted to his 866,000 followers that action should be taken against any staff members who didn't protect the girl.
Lewisham East's Labour MP Janet Daby is one of a number of MPs to have signed a letter to the home secretary condemning the attack and Surrey Police's description of it as "a fight" between girls.
She said she lost sleep after watching the footage.
Surrey Police said it was aware of the letter and in a statement, head teacher Richard Beeson said "all necessary steps" were being taken.
The BBC has approached the school for further comment.
Mr Kwarteng, the MP for Spelthorne, was dramatically fired as chancellor by former Prime Minister Liz Truss in October, two weeks after their tax-cutting mini-budget sparked turmoil on financial markets.
