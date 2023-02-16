Maximum council tax rise for Surrey's smallest borough
Residents in Surrey's smallest borough area will see their council tax increase by the maximum amount from April.
Epsom and Ewell Borough Council agreed to increase its share of council tax by 2.99% on Tuesday.
This is the maximum such councils can increase by without a referendum.
The rise will mean the average Band D property will pay £2,205.25 per year, up from £2,135.17 - an increase of £70.08.
Councillor Neil Dallen said the council would be spending £29.5m in the coming year, with £7.4m of the borough's £28.8m income coming from council tax.
He told the meeting: "[It costs] under £30m to fund all the services that we provide to residents. I think it's very good value for money."
