Epsom College: New head appointed after school gun deaths
- Published
A new head has been appointed at a school where the former head was found dead with her daughter and her husband, who is believed to have killed them.
Emma Pattison was found dead at Epsom College this month.
Sir Anthony Seldon, described as a renowned educationalist and historian, will lead the independent school until September 2024.
George Pattison, 39, is thought to have shot his 45-year-old wife and daughter Lettie, seven, before killing himself.
Post-mortem results have not yet been officially released.
Sir Anthony said he was committed to ensuring Ms Pattison's legacy was honoured and the school moved forward in the manner she intended.
He said: "This is what Emma would have wanted for all the pupils and staff she had worked with, supported, and for whom she had such high hopes.
"Emma was driven, ambitious and courageous - there is no better way to respect her memory than for Epsom College to forge ahead and embody the values that guided her life."
President of Epsom College, Lord Alex Carlile, said: "Clearly, we wish this appointment had never been necessary.
"Emma was a wonderful person, an educator of distinction and someone who was set to take the college on an exciting journey.
"That her time was so cruelly cut short is devastating to all that knew her, and all those who were yet to know her."
A new permanent head will start in September 2024.
Gun found at home
Last week, the police watchdog said there would be no investigation into police contact with Mr Pattison days before the killings.
The Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC) said it had reviewed Surrey Police's contact with Mr Pattison about his firearms licence and no probe was required.
Surrey Police had made contact with Mr Pattison on 2 February after he updated a gun licence in order to change his address following the family's move from Caterham.
The 39-year-old chartered accountant's legally owned gun was later discovered at their home on the school grounds, where the family was found dead.
The force is investigating the deaths as a possible murder-suicide.
