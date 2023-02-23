M25 carriageway closed in Surrey after two killed in crash

M25/M23 junctionGoogle
The vehicle crashed on the M25 close to the junction with the M23

Two men have been killed and two others seriously injured in a crash on the M25 in Surrey.

The single-vehicle crash happened at Bletchingley, close to the junction with the M23, at about 03:00 GMT, Surrey Police said.

A 31-year-old man and 28-year-old man died at the scene. Two other men were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The anti-clockwise carriageway remains closed between junctions eight and six.

