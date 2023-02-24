Kyle Wright murder: Man jailed for life over teenager party killing
A man who was found guilty of murdering a teenager at a house party has been jailed for life.
Jonathan Cox, 18, who had denied the charge, was ordered to serve at least 20 years at Guildford Crown Court.
Kyle Wright, 17, was at a party in Green Hill Road, Camberley, in May last year, when he was confronted by Cox and stabbed to death in the street.
Police said the attack was motivated by a "minor feud" between youths, following Cox's conviction in December.
Cox was also sentenced to serve six months concurrently for possessing a bladed article in public, and to pay a victim surcharge of £190.
The court ordered the forfeiture of a machete, knuckledusters and drugs found in his bedroom.
In a statement read in court, Mr Wright's mother, Valerie, spoke of her loss, and said it had never crossed her mind she would have to bury her son.
She said: "I will never have the opportunity to hold him in my arms, tell him I love him, watch him graduate, see him walk up the aisle, and succeed in life. Jonathan Cox cruelly thought he had the right to take all of this away."
During the trial, the court heard how police pieced together CCTV footage to show Cox's movements on the night of the murder.
Images showed Cox leaving his home, cycling to the scene and walking to Green Hill Road, where he confronted Mr Wright and his friends who were in the road outside the house party.
Paramedics tried to save Mr Wright who was fatally stabbed in the chest but the teenager died at the scene.
Police said Cox was identified through CCTV that showed him cycling away.
The footage also showed him coming and going from his home after the murder, actions which the prosecution said were when he disposed of his clothing and mobile phone, as well as the bicycle and the knife used in the attack.
Police said that despite extensive searches, none of the property was ever found.
Det Insp Simon Dunn said following the case: "Cox went to the scene armed with a knife that night with the intention of causing him serious harm."
He praised Mr Wright's friends who witnessed the attack and went to his aid, adding: "The memories of that night will have had a significant impact."
Mr Dunn noted the judge found Cox had an "unhealthy preoccupation with knives and the damage they inflict" and described him as "a very dangerous person".
