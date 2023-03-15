Chertsey: Man arrested after schoolgirls 'stalked' on train
- Published
A man has been arrested after a 12-year-old girl and her friends told police they were made to feel uncomfortable by a man on a train.
He had been following and appearing to take pictures of them while they made their way to school on Monday, Surrey Police said.
A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of stalking at Chertsey station on Tuesday morning.
He remains in police custody while enquiries continue, police said.
