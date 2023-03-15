Boy, 2, falls from block of flats window in Sunbury
A two-year-old boy is in a critical but stable condition after falling from the window of a block of flats.
The child was airlifted to hospital after falling from the building at Spelthorne Grove in Sunbury at about 15:50 GMT on Tuesday, Surrey Police said.
A police investigation to establish the circumstances is ongoing.
A police cordon at the scene has now been removed, a spokesperson confirmed.
