Weybridge: Retirement housing development gets green light
- Published
A retirement community will be built in Surrey after developers agreed to contribute to local NHS services.
The development of 205 apartments in Weybridge will cater for over 65s with existing care needs.
Concerns around parking and a request for a contribution totalling £255,958 for the NHS caused the plans to be deferred in February.
Elmbridge Borough Council's planning committee approved the plans on Tuesday to develop on the former JTI site.
The NHS requested the financial contribution for the health needs of new residents at the Members Hill site, in Brooklands Road.
The meeting was told that 120 parking spaces were proposed for the community with an additional car club space for residents.
Councillor Rachel Lake said the parking situation was "ringing terrible bells" for her, as there was a similar situation in her ward.
She told the meeting that the same applicants had come to the council "with a block of over 70 flats with 21 parking spaces".
Concerns about the development's "remote" location from Weybridge town centre were also raised at the meeting.
Councillor Ashley Tilling said a shuttle bus service would run from the development but driving would also be necessary.
"If there were dozens of Zip Cars available for them to to rent, then that would be great but I think that time hasn't arrived yet."
The committee approved the application by 13 votes to seven, with one abstention.
