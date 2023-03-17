Asad Bhatti: Redhill man guilty of making homemade bomb
A financial analyst has been found guilty of making a homemade bomb and having explosives.
Asad Bhatti, 49, from Redhill, Surrey, was reported to police by the owner of a computer repair shop who became suspicious of content on his laptop.
Analysis of the laptop revealed materials on how to make explosive devices, the Old Bailey heard.
A handbook that included the subject "Jihad and Martyrdom" was also found, jurors were told.
Although unfinished, the 173-page document included chapters on "a simple guide to explosives", "hand-to-hand combat", and "handguns and sniper rifles".
The prosecution alleged Bhatti had the stash of explosives for "a purpose connected with the commission, preparation or instigation of an act of terrorism".
Bhatti had denied two counts of possessing explosives, one count of making explosives and two counts of possessing articles for terrorist purposes.
Giving evidence, he claimed he had the materials for lawful experimentation and out of curiosity.
A jury in his retrial found him guilty of all the charges.
'Extreme Islamist ideology'
Bhatti's first Old Bailey trial was halted after he was placed in an induced coma when he contracted Covid-19.
Mrs Justice McGowan remanded Bhatti into custody to be sentenced in April.
Det Ch Supt Olly Wright, head of counter terrorism policing South East, said there was "clear evidence of his extreme Islamist ideology".
"He clearly hated those whom he considers do not follow his version of Islam, and he made a range of derogatory comments towards those he considers to be 'unbelievers'," he said.
"I am especially grateful to the member of public who recognised the risks and took steps to call the police.
"This allowed counter terrorism policing to stop Bhatti's progress in manufacturing explosive devices which could otherwise have caused significant harm to the public."
