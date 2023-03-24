Surrey Police officer Amanda Aston's lies led to man's prison term
- Published
A Surrey Police officer who lied about being a victim of domestic violence, leading to the imprisonment of another officer, has been found guilty of perverting the course of justice.
PC Amanda Aston, 43, from Seaford, East Sussex, was convicted after a three-week trial at Maidstone Crown Court.
She had accused former sergeant Matt Taylor of domestic abuse.
Aston, who was based in Guildford, is due to be sentenced on 22 May.
She was found guilty of two counts of perverting the course of justice, and one count of fraud by false representation on Thursday.
During their relationship, which began in February 2017, Aston told colleagues that she had been the victim of domestic abuse, making false allegations of control and abuse about Mr Taylor in a 57-page witness statement and a video recorded interview, Surrey Police said.
"After being charged with engaging in coercive and controlling behaviour, Mr Taylor was released on court bail, with one of the conditions of his bail being not to contact Aston," a police spokesman said.
'Web of lies'
Aston then encouraged him to break those conditions and then reported him. Mr Taylor was arrested and spent two months in prison before being dismissed from the force following a misconduct hearing, police said.
"Evidence later emerged which indicated that Aston had withheld key information from the original investigation team," the police spokesman said.
"The case against Mr Taylor was subsequently dropped and he was released from prison."
Police discovered Aston had made a false application for a £5,000 grant from the Police Welfare Fund, claiming she had suffered financial hardship as a result of having to move several times because of Mr Taylor's alleged behaviour.
Ch Supt Tom Budd said Aston had constructed a "web of lies... purely because she knew the impact it would have on Mr Taylor".
"As well as having to serve time in prison, Mr Taylor also lost his job as a police officer and his reputation was left in tatters as a result of her lies."
He added Aston would now be the subject of disciplinary action to determine whether she breached the standards of professional behaviour.
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk