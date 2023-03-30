Dorking: New children’s home and apartments approved
A new children's home and apartments for those leaving care are to be built in Surrey.
The former Adult Education Centre in Dene Street, Dorking, will be converted to provide accommodation for young people after Surrey County Council members unanimously approved the plans.
They will include the construction of a new two-storey building.
The apartments, known as "trainer flats", will aim to bridge the gap before moving into independent housing.
Officers confirmed the work would be done in two phases, with the children's home facility being built first, followed by changes to the existing building to develop the trainer flats.
The children's home would be for a maximum of four residents and two staff.
