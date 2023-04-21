M25: Thousands of trees replanted after widening work
Stretches of the A3 and M25 are to have 28,000 trees and shrubs planted alongside them to replace those removed during work to upgrade the motorway.
The carriageway is being widened to four lanes at junction 10 near Wisley in Surrey, with the A3 also being expanded to four lanes.
By March, an area of 445,092 sq m of trees had been felled, according to National Highways.
The agency said the £317m project will reduce collisions by up to a third.
It was given approval by the government in May 2022.
As well as new woodland, National Highways said the UK's first "heathland green bridge" will link Ockham and Wisley commons for walkers and cyclists.
The plans had previously been met with opposition, including from TV gardening presenter Alan Titchmarsh, about cutting down trees at RHS Wisley and the knock-on effect to wildlife.
The project is set to be completed by 2025.
BBC Radio Surrey spoke to a number of locals who said the work has already had a big impact on the wildlife and that the noise from the A3 can be heard much more clearly.
