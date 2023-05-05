Reigate residents found to be unsafe at failing Dorandene care home
- Published
A Surrey care home where residents were found to be unsafe has been placed in special measures by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).
Dorandene, in Reigate, which cares for adults with learning disabilities and autistic people, was deemed inadequate overall after an inspection in March.
Inspectors found some people's choking and diabetes risks were not managed safely and one had gone missing.
Leonard Cheshire, a firm which runs the home, said it was working to improve.
Rebecca Bauers, CQC director for people with a learning disability and autistic people, said: "Inspectors found people weren't safe and saw several examples where people were at risk of avoidable harm and abuse.
"One person at risk of choking while eating wasn't receiving support during mealtimes, and someone else had gone missing from the service last year."
Staff 'kind'
Inspectors reported an unpleasant odour downstairs, unclean flooring and handrails and kitchen cupboards that were not well-stocked. Staff said they did not always have enough money, including one week where they could not buy butter.
One person had not seen a dentist for three years and records did not show if others were supported with their oral hygiene.
Inspectors found fluid charts not completed correctly, incorrect medicine stock checks and medicines left unlocked. One person's anti-psychotic medicine had not been reviewed, staff were not clear on accident reporting and staffing numbers were low.
However, residents said staff were caring and kind.
A Leonard Cheshire spokesman said: "We recognise improvements are necessary at Dorandene, with some of the issues raised by the regulator already identified through our own audit process. We have been taking a wide range of measures to deliver improvements and will continue to do so.
"Additional staffing and training are being put in place. Increased oversight and support is now being provided by our senior management and quality teams."
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.