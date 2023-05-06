Guildford: Police appeal after death of man
Police are appealing for information after the death of a man in Guildford.
The 40-year-old died at an address in The Mount between 17 April and 19 April, Surrey Police said.
A post-mortem examination is due to take place, but police are looking to establish the man's movements in the days prior to his death.
Police said they are particularly looking for anyone who saw him interacting with a man in Portsmouth Road at 22:00 BST on 14 April.
The deceased man is described as white and with a slim build, police said. He had short, light-coloured hair and was wearing dark jeans and a dark jacket with a fur trim hood.
He may also have been wearing a baseball cap.
Police said the man he was interacting with was white with a medium build. He had a shaved head, short beard and was wearing glasses. He had dark trousers and a dark jacket on.
Officers want to speak to anyone with information, or those with dashcam footage or CCTV of the area at the time.
