Ash murder probe: Woman found in property died of head injury
- Published
A woman whose death was at the centre of a murder probe in Surrey died from a head injury, police have said.
The woman in her 50s was found dead at a property in Church View, Ash, near Guildford, on Thursday, where police cordons remain in place.
A man and a woman were later arrested on suspicion of murder.
Surrey Police said the woman, 61, remained in custody, but the man, 64, had been released without charge and with no further action.
A spokesman for the force said: "A post-mortem [examination] was carried out yesterday, which established that the cause of death was a head injury. Formal identification is yet to take place. The investigation remains ongoing and we are working closely with the coroner."
The woman's family are being supported by specially-trained officers, the force said.
Officers said inquiries were continuing and have appealed for footage and information.