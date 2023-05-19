Large fire breaks out at Byfleet commercial unit overnight
- Published
A large fire has broken out at a commercial unit, with 10 crews initially sent to the scene, Surrey Fire and Rescue Service said.
The blaze was reported at about 20:50 BST on Thursday at the unit on Oyster Lane, in Byfleet.
Local residents are being asked to keep doors and windows closed.
Nine crews and three aerial ladder platforms are attending the incident, and the fire service says it expects to remain on the scene throughout the day.
Large plumes of smoke were reported in the area, with the A318 Oyster Lane closed in both directions.
Glyn Parry Jones, incident commander at Surrey Fire and Rescue Service, said: "We got called to an automatic fire alarm at a self-storage unit.
"The fire started in a self-storage unit, but there's also a car workshop and a builders merchant attached to the building."
He told BBC Radio Surrey: "The building has been severely damaged by fire. Efforts are currently being made to prevent any further fire spread."
He said the fire had caused some structural damage and crews were having to fight the fire from outside the building.
"There are areas of the building we're struggling to get to. It's going to take considerable time to extinguish the [fire]."
'Burning significantly'
Mr Parry Jones said local residents should remain indoors, with doors and windows closed.
He also asked motorists to avoid the area.
"We will be fighting the fire for some considerable time."
He said no-one was inside the building which houses the self-storage unit.
An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire, Mr Parry Jones said.
He said the fire service would also be speaking to those who rent self storage units to find out what was being stored there.
"The fire is still burning significantly and will continue to burn for some time," he added.
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.