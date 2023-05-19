Elmbridge council chooses new Lib Dem leader after local elections
- Published
Elmbridge Borough Council has a new Liberal Democrat leader after the party became the largest group following the local elections on 4 May.
A meeting of the council chose Bruce McDonald as the authority's new leader.
Mr McDonald was the chief executive at Kingston council from 2000 until 2015, and was elected as an Elmbridge councillor in 2021.
Chris Sadler (The Walton Society) said he was stepping down as leader before the local election votes were counted.
Simon Waugh, of the Esher Residents' Association, will be the council's deputy leader, following a year as mayor of the council.
The full cabinet was also announced at the annual full meeting of the council on Wednesday.
Richard Williams, of the Esher Residents' Association, was elected as mayor for the coming year.
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.