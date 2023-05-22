Surrey PC Amanda Aston spared jail after lying about ex-partner's abuse
- Published
A Surrey police officer who spun a "web of lies" about abuse by her ex-partner has been handed a suspended jail term.
PC Amanda Aston, 44, had an eight-month relationship with Sgt Matthew Taylor.
After they split up, she reported him for controlling and coercive behaviour, but was found to have misled investigators and was convicted of perverting the course of justice.
Mr Taylor lost his police job and spent two months in custody over the claims, Maidstone Crown Court heard.
The court heard the couple both worked at Surrey Police and their relationship broke down in 2017.
When Aston reported him, Mr Taylor was charged with domestic abuse.
Aston, a mother-of-one from Seaford, near Eastbourne, East Sussex, encouraged him to get back with her but then reported him for breaching bail conditions banning him from contacting her, the court heard.
Mr Taylor was arrested and imprisoned in March 2018.
'Lies could deter victims'
Guildford-based Aston also made a false application for £5,000 from the Police Welfare Fund by claiming she was forced to move because Mr Taylor had harassed her.
Sentencing her, Judge John Cavanagh said while there was a "kernel of truth" about their "volatile" relationship, the overall impression she gave was "demonstrably false".
He said after Mr Taylor was released on bail, Aston concealed the fact she encouraged him back, adding: "You were well aware that these false allegations would make it more likely that Matthew Taylor would have his bail withdrawn."
Prosecutor Eloise Marshall said Aston told "blatant" lies, was motivated by jealousy, and used her specialist training in domestic abuse to construct her account.
She said Aston's lies could prevent domestic abuse victims coming forward through fear they would not be believed.
Defending, Kevin Baumber said the relationship had been difficult and Aston had been damaged by previous experiences.
He said Aston felt professionally threatened by Mr Taylor after they broke up.
Aston, who was also convicted of fraud by false representation, was sentenced to 21 months, suspended for two years.
After the hearing, Ch Supt Tom Budd, from Surrey Police, said Aston, who was also ordered to do 100 hours' unpaid work, constructed a "web of lies".
He said: "As well as having to serve time in prison, Mr Taylor also lost his job as a police officer and his reputation was left in tatters.
"Now that the court case has concluded, we will be taking disciplinary action against Aston which will determine whether she has breached the policing standards of professional behaviour."
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.