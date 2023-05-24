Epsom Derby: Police plan 'robust action' to deal with any protests
- Published
Police are planning "robust action" to deal with any disruption amid concerns protesters plan to gatecrash the Derby Festival in Epsom.
The Epsom Downs owner says the Animal Rising group has made it "explicitly clear" it intends to breach security.
The Grand National at Aintree was last month delayed a little over 10 minutes by protesters from the group.
A bid to disrupt the Scottish National at Ayr the following weekend was also thwarted by police and security.
Officials now fear planned disruption at Epsom, which runs on 2 and 3 June, may endanger participants, spectators and horses.
They have stated they do not dismiss the right to peaceful protest and have offered Animal Rising an area near the entrance of the racecourse on Derby day.
Animal Rising has repeatedly posted on social media about disrupting the festival.
A Surrey Police spokesperson said: "Where lawful, we will seek to facilitate peaceful protests. Any criminal activity or risk to public safety will not be tolerated, and we will take robust action in response to this."
The Jockey Club has applied for a High Court injunction to prevent animal rights protesters disrupting the Derby Festival.
The injunction would ban individuals from entering the track and disrupting races. A High Court hearing to rule on whether to grant the injunction is scheduled for Friday.
"If the injunction is granted, individuals acting in breach of the court order could be subject to proceedings for contempt of court, which may lead to a fine and/or imprisonment," the Jockey Club said in a statement.
It also said the injunction would in "no way threaten the right of anyone to protest in a peaceful and law-abiding way".
The festival in Surrey features Grade One races The Oaks and The Derby.
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.