Epsom: Man arrested after suspected hit-and-run
A man has been arrested after a suspected hit-and-run which left a man with life-threatening injuries.
He was found unresponsive in the road in South Street in Epsom at 00:15 BST on Sunday, Surrey Police said.
"It is believed he was involved in a collision with the driver of a car who failed to stop," a police spokesman said.
A 59-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
He is also accused of failing to stop and failing to report a road traffic collision.
