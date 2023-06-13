Addlestone council flats to be offered to homeless households
Vacant properties at a block of flats in Surrey are to be offered to homeless households.
New plans for Surrey Towers in Garfield Road, Addlestone, aim to tackle a lack of interest in flats in the block.
A Runnymede Borough Council (RBC) committee heard that ongoing struggles to fill empty properties were blamed on local antisocial behaviour and drug use.
One councillor described the high-rise as having "lots of issues".
Current figures suggest 12% of homes in Surrey Towers stand empty and the block is costing the council money as current rental rates are not covering the costs of managing the block.
Housing committee papers say direct lets to homeless households are the first in a series of measures to fill the homes, which include allowing households to be eligible for larger properties than previously and lifting existing rules which dictate same-sex children must share bedrooms.
Conservative RBC councillor Peter Snow said the block had "a reputation" and the council needed to fix a number of issues but "it might take a number of years for that to happen".
Other issues highlighted include problems with parking, broken lifts and children's play areas.
It is not the first time the council has made changes to try to fill empty homes in the block. In 2012 an age-restriction blocking families with young children from living there was lifted.
RBC agreed the new strategy on a one year trial basis.
