Cyclist dies during London to Brighton Bike Ride
- Published
A cyclist has died in Surrey while taking part in the London to Brighton Bike Ride, the organisers have confirmed.
The rider died in the Smallfield area on Sunday, the British Heart Foundation (BHF) said.
Charmaine Griffiths, chief executive of the BHF, said: "Our deepest sympathies are with the rider's loved ones."
She said the next of kin had been informed and an investigation was under way.
The circumstances around the death have not been revealed.
