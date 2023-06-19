Paramedic charged with causing death by dangerous driving
A paramedic has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving after a pedestrian died when she was hit by an ambulance.
Carmel Ryder, 39, died when a South East Coast Ambulance Service vehicle crashed into a bus stop in Brighton Road, Redhill, on 5 August 2021.
Craig Chitty, 40, was driving the ambulance but was not responding to an emergency at the time, police said.
He is due to appear at Guildford Magistrates' Court on 6 October.
Ms Ryder's family previously described her as a much-loved daughter, sister and aunt.
The hair stylist grew up in Shepherds Bush, London, and settled in Salfords, near Redhill, with her partner Barry.
In a statement issued by her family through Surrey Police, they said: "She was so loved by many people. Anyone who knew her, knew she lit up any room she walked into.
"She bought joy to colleagues and clients alike, which often led to friendships.
"Carmel had a real zest for life, she loved the outdoors and was never happier than when exploring something new."